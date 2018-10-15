Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ soundtrack debuts at #1
The soundtrack to A Star Is Born is the #1 album in America. Featuring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, the collection of original songs performed by the movie's stars debuted atop the Billboard 200 album chart with first-week sales of 231,000 equivalent album units, 162,000 of which were physical sales, according to Billboard. A Star Is Born gives Lady Gaga her fifth number-one album, following 2016's Joanne, and also gives her the most #1 albums among women artists for the decade. Andof course, it's Bradley Cooper's first #1 music recording, period. The actor, who also directed A Star Is Born and stars opposite Gaga, does all of his own singing in the film, performing original songs written by A-list songwriters including Gaga herself, Mark Ronson, Willie Nelson's son Lukas Nelson, and Grammy-winning Americana singer-songwriter Jason Isbell. The #1 debut of A Star Is Born's soundtrack also marks the biggest chart week for a soundtrack since the #2 debut in 2015 of the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack, and is the third-best-selling soundtrack this year so far, following The Greatest Showman, released last year, and Black Panther. And it's got plenty of time left to close that gap. A Star Is Born held the number-two spot at the box office this weekend in its second week of release, earning $35.7 million for a total domestic gross so far of $94.1 million.