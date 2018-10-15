Michael Bublé on his return to the spotlight: “I actually thought I’d never come back to the music business”

Evaan Kheraj

put his career on hold for two years after his son, then three, was diagnosed with liver cancer. But even though Noah's in remission now, Michael says he wasn't planning to simply resume his career. "I actually thought I’d never come back to the music business," he tells The Daily Mail

"When this terrible news [about Noah] came in, I realized I wasn’t having fun in the music business," he explains. "I’d lost the joy...I’d become desperate to hold onto something I thought I might be losing."

"I’d started to worry about ticket sales for my tours, what the critics said, what the perception of me might be," he adds. "But the diagnosis made me realize how stupid I’d been to worry about these unimportant things. I was embarrassed by my ego...that it had allowed this insecurity."

"I decided I’d never read my name again in print, never read a review, and I never have," he declares. "I decided I’d never use social media again, and I never have."

So why the return to music? About a year ago, Michael invited the guys in his band over to jam because he hadn't seen them in a long time, and had an epiphany.

"I thought, 'Wow! This is fun,'" he recalls. "It was then that I realized I’d missed making music. I didn’t even know I’d missed it."

The result is Michael's album Love, due November 16. He says ultimately, he made the record for three reasons. First, he wanted to say thank you to everyone who prayed for him and his family. Next, he wants to "continue the legacy" of his idols.

And finally, he adds, "Watching the political turmoil in America and watching Europe break up -– there’s never [been] a better time for music."

