New chart reveals albums by Adele, Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac are among the UK’s all-time favorites

Adele, Michael Jackson and Fleetwood Mac are among the artists whose albums are among the British public's all-time favorites, according to new figures compiled by the U.K.'s Official Charts company. The chart ranked albums by combining sales, downloads and streams in the U.K. and came up with a list that spans more than sixty years of music. The Beatles' 1967 classic Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band topped the chart, but more current discs also made the top 10. Adele's monster-selling 2011 release 21 came in second, with sales of 5.11 million, while her 2015 album 25 is number 10 on the list. She's one of only five acts to have more than one album on the chart: The others are Coldplay, Dido, Ed Sheeran, Michael Buble and Michael Jackson. Coldplay has the most entries, with three. Speaking of Michael Jackson, his 1982 album Thriller is number five on the list, while 1987's Bad is number seven. Fleetwood Mac's Rumours is number eight, with the rest of the top 10 rounded out by albums from Oasis, Pink Floyd and Dire Straits. Surprisingly, Ed Sheeran didn't make the top 10: His album Multiply only managed to reach #13 on the chart. Other artists represented by the 40-spot chart include Amy Winehouse, James Blunt, Simply Red, Shania Twain, U2, Lady Gaga, Alanis Morissette, The Spice Girls, and Michael Buble. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.