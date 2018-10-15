Newcomer Jimmie Allen gives it his “Best Shot,” as Mercury Lane pays tribute to his roots

BBR Music Group

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

For newcomer, lots of dreams are coming true these days: he's on the verge of having his first top-ten hit with "Best Shot," just as his debut album is out. Mercury Lane takes its name from the place where Jimmie was raised. "It's the street I grew up on in Delaware," Jimmie explains, "and the album is full of songs about life, love, and persistence, never giving up, being a good person." "All those morals were instilled in me on Mercury Lane," he continues. "So Mercury Lane to me is a great place, and every time I think about that place, or when I go back to Delaware, I always go back. I just get chills, man. It's awesome." Jimmie fought hard for his newfound success, even living out of his car at one point as he pursued his musical dreams. As you might imagine, the folks back home on Mercury Lane are pretty proud of him. "They're fired up!" he laughs. "They're so excited. You know, to them, I'm still me. I'm still Jimmie. They could care less. But what I love about them is they've said that they're happy to see me finally start to achieve everything that I've worked so hard for, man." "Because I've missed homecomings, proms, weddings, friends' vacations, so many things that people look forward to," he adds, "like milestones in life that I kinda gave up to chase this dream. And they're so happy that it wasn't in vain."Later this month, Jimmie tours the United Kingdom with, before heading out withandin the coming months.