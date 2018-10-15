Norton City Council Agenda October 17, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

A G E N D A
October 17, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.
Roll Call
Flag Salute / Invocation
Approve October 3, 2018 City Council meeting minutes
Building/Demolition Permits:
Dean Liddle – $4,300 – Reroofing at 337 W. Main
Visitors:
Randy Schlegel – Report on status of property clean-up
= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =
OLD BUSINESS: —
3rd Rdg – Ordinance #1717, amending Chapter 16, Article 3 regarding Zoning Regulations as to fencing within the City
NEW BUSINESS:
Mayor Miller – Appointment to fill Ward III City Council vacancy
Karen Griffiths –
Gerry Cullumber – Report on Officer’s graduation and swearing in ceremony
– Report on status of Communications Agreement negotiations
James Moreau – Discuss annual service maintenance contract for meter testing at water plant
Dennis Gilhousen –
(Vacant) –
Chriss McDiffett –
Gary Lacy –
Ron Briery –
Darla Ellis –
ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council
COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month
PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #20
UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:
|
October 15
|
Planning Commission Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
October 17
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
October 22 – 24
|
City-wide Fall Clean Up Days
|
November 7
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
November 12
|
Veteran’s Day Holiday
|
Office Closed
|
COMMITTEE
|
Finance
|
Utility
|
Personnel
|
Public Safety
|
Parks
|
Public Works
|
Chairman:
|
Gary Lacy
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
(Vacant)
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Vice Chair:
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Gary Lacy
|
Jerry Jones
|
(Vacant)
|
Ron Briery
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Member
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
(Vacant)
|
Gary Lacy