Pop Evil announces US headlining tour

will embark on a U.S. headlining tour early next year in support of their new self-titled album. The outing begins January 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and will come to a close February 16 in Madison, Wisconsin. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 19. Visit PopEvil.com for more info. Pop Evil is running a contest for a local band to open the show at each tour stop. To win, your band needs to submit a cover of Pop Evil's song, "Be Legendary." More details about the contest will be announced when it launches in November. The tour will also feature an opening set from comedian, who was a host on VH1's That Metal Show. "We are excited to blend rock and comedy for this unique touring experience," says Pop Evil frontman. "We are big fans of Don, he will bring a lot of energy to the stage each night." Here are Pop Evil's 2019 tour dates: 1/16 -- Lincoln, NE, Bourbon Theater1/17 -- Denver, CO, Summit1/18 -- Wichita, KS, Cotillion Ballroom1/19 -- Oklahoma City, OK, Diamond Ballroom1/20 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues1/23 -- Houston, TX, House of Blues1/25 -- Atlanta, GA, The Loft1/26 -- Charlotte, NC, The Underground1/27 -- Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage1/29 -- Syracuse, NY, The Westcott Theater1/30 -- Boston, MA, The Paradise Rock Club1/31 -- Portland, ME, Aura2/1 -- Long Island, NY, The Space at Westbury2/2 -- Sayreville, NJ, Starland Ballroom2/5 -- Lancaster, PA, Chameleon Club2/7 -- Chicago, IL, House of Blues2/8 -- Ft Wayne, IN, Clyde Theatre2/9 -- Peoria, IL, Monarch Music Hall2/10 -- Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom2/12 -- Nashville, TN, The Cowan2/13 -- Fort Smith, AR, TempleLive2/14 -- Springfield, MO, The Complex2/15 -- Kansas City, MO, The Truman2/16 -- Madison, WI, Majestic Theater Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.