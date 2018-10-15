Queen Latifah unable to accept the Marian Anderson Award due to “personal reasons”
Queen Latifah was set to receive the Marian Anderson Award in Philadelphia at this year's annual ceremonies, but according to organizers the event will now have be to rescheduled. "The Marian Anderson Award will be rescheduling its 2018 Marian Anderson Award Gala originally scheduled for November 20, as Queen Latifah is unable to accept this year due to personal reasons," write the organizers. "We look forward to honoring her in the future." The award honors critically acclaimed artists who have impacted society in a positive way, whether through their work or their support for an important cause. Queen Latifah was expected to join the ranks of past recipients that include Oprah Winfrey, Maya Angelou, Dionne Warwick and Patti LaBelle. She would also become the youngest-ever recipient. Born Dana Owens, Latifah won a Grammy for her 1994 album Black Reign and earned an Oscar nomination for her role in 2002's Chicago. The organization says "a new date and other details will be announced shortly. Single tickets for the November 20 Gala Concert will be honored on the new date."