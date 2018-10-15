Rise Against releasing career-spanning vinyl box set collection

Interscope/UMe

's whole career is coming to vinyl. The Chicago punk-rockers are reissuing all eight of their studio albums on wax in a self-titled box set, due out November 30. Spread across eight LPs, the collection includes 2001's The Unraveling, 2003's Revolutions per Minute, 2004's Siren Song of the Counter Culture, 2006's The Sufferer & the Witness, 2008's Appeal to Reason, 2011's Endgame, 2014's The Black Market and 2017's Wolves, all pressed to 180-gram vinyl. "Eighteen years and eight records later, the story of Rise Against is best told with the music," says frontman. "Each song on each record was a handcrafted stepping stone that took us far beyond any expectations we ever had and surpassed any goal we ever set. These albums connected with, and introduced us to, a die-hard fanbase we feel unworthy of." "Whether it was Blasting Room [Studios] production on most of these albums or theartwork for Siren Song of the Counterculture, the devil is in the details," he continues. "Each record here tells our story and represents a snapshot of where we were and who we were at the time, maybe it does the same for you." Rise Against recently wrapped up their Mourning in Amerika tour with. Over the summer, they released a new compilation titled The Ghost Note Symphonies, Vol. 1, which featured "reimagined" versions of songs from throughout Rise Against's discography.