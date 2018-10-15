Rob Thomas announces 8th annual benefit show for his Sidewalk Angels charity
For the eighth year in a row, Rob Thomas will play a series of solo concerts to raise money for his charity foundation, Sidewalk Angels. This year's shows will take place at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ on January 18, 19 and 20. The public on-sale date is October 19 at 10 a.m. ET, but fan club members can get access to tickets tomorrow, October 16 at 10 a.m. ET. In addition to regular tickets, there are several VIP packages available that include goodies like exclusive merch, meet-and-greets, the chance to get a photo with Rob, and the chance to attend his soundcheck and a Q&A session. These benefit shows usually feature Rob playing more stripped-down versions of his hits and telling the stories behind them. Rob and his wife, Marisol, who've been married for 19 years, established The Sidewalk Angels Foundation to support and fund no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues across the U.S. It also works with homeless shelters where families can get support and not have to give up their pets.