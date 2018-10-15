Solange to release new album this fall
Solange’s much anticipated follow-up to her 2016 breakthrough album, A Seat at the Table, will be released later this fall. "There is a lot of jazz at the core," Solange tells the New York Times about her new music. "But with electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because I want it to bang and make your trunk rattle." Beyoncé’s younger sister didn't reveal the album’s name. She did admit she's nervous about the response to her new music. “I have this fear living in my body about releasing work,” Solange says. “I don’t know any artist that doesn’t feel that before they hit the send button.” The new project will be Solange's fourth studio album. She won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “Cranes in the Sky,” which was the only single released from A Seat at the Table. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.