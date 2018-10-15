Steve Perry scores first-ever top 10 solo album on “Billboard” 200 with “Traces”
Steve Perry makes his return to the upper reaches of the Billboard 200 chart thanks to his new solo album, Traces. Traces, the former Journey frontman's third solo effort, enters the chart at #6 with 73,000 units sold. His two previous albums -- 1984's Street Talk and 1994's For the Love of Strange Medicine, reached #12 and #15, respectively. As a member of Journey, Perry scored seven top-10 albums between 1980 and 1996, including the band's two highest-charting albums: 1981's Escape, which hit #1, and 1983's Frontiers, which hit #2. This week's #1 album is Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's soundtrack for the new remake of A Star Is Born. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.