The 1975 announces North American tour; premieres “Love It If We Made It” video

By
Derek Nester
-
Dirty HitThe 1975 has announced a North American tour in support of the band's forthcoming album, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships. Following a March 20 date in Guadalajara, Mexico, the British group will run through the U.S. before wrapping things up June 3 in Toronto. For access to pre-sale tickets, you'll need to pre-order A Brief Inquiry via The 1975's website. Visit The1975.com for all ticket info. Along with the tour dates, The 1975 has premiered the video for the A Brief Inquiry track "Love It If We Made It." The topical clip, streaming now via Pitchfork.com, makes reference to a variety of current events and movements, including #MeToo and Black Lives Matter. A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships also features the previously released songs "TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME" and "Give Yourself a Try." The album arrives November 30. Here are The 1975's North American tour dates: 3/20 -- Guadalajara, MX, Auditorio Telmex     
4/15 -- Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre     
4/16 -- Las Vegas, NV, The Joint     
4/25 -- Seattle, WA, Wamu Theater     
4/26 -- Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre     
4/27 -- Portland, OR, Veterans Memorial Coliseum     
4/29 -- Orem, UT, UCCU Center     
4/30 -- Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre     
5/2 -- Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory     
5/3 -- Austin, TX, Austin360 Amphitheater     
5/4 -- Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre     
5/7 -- Minneapolis, MN, The Armory     
5/8 -- Chicago, IL, United Center     
5/11 -- Rochester Hills, MI, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre     
5/12 -- Cincinnati, OH, PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center     
5/14 -- Columbus, OH, The LC Pavilion     
5/15 -- Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater     
5/18 -- Atlanta, GA, State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park     
5/19 -- Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre     
5/21 -- Washington, D.C., The Anthem     
6/2 -- Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater     
6/3 -- Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage     Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

