The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper” tops new list of the UK’s all-time favorite albums
The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band often appears at or near the top of lists of the greatest and most influential albums of all time. Now the 1967 record it has landed at #1 on a new tally, this one ranking the British public's all-time favorite albums. The list, compiled by the U.K.'s Official Charts Company, ranks the top 40 albums by combining physical sales, downloads and streams in the country and spans more than 60 years of music. Sgt. Pepper racked up 5.34 million in combined sales. Other classic-rock artists with albums in the top 10 of the tally include Pink Floyd, Dire Straits and Fleetwood Mac. Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon lands at #4; Dire Straits' Brother in Arms is #6; and Fleetwood Mac's Rumours takes the #8 spot. Further down on the list are Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell at #15, Simon & Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water at #17, U2's The Joshua Tree at #29; and Phil Collins' …But Seriously at #37. Coldplay has the most albums on the tally, with three: A Rush of Blood to the Head is #27, X&Y is #32 and Parachutes is #40. The list debuted on BBC Radio on Saturday, coinciding with National Album Day in the U.K. Check out the full list at OfficialCharts.com. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.