The Revivalists plan 2019 US tour dates

1/12 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Metropolitan Opera House
1/13 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues
1/16 -- New York, NY, Beacon Theatre
1/17 -- New York, NY, Beacon Theatre
3/8 -- Madison, WI, The Sylvee
3/9 -- St. Paul, MN, Palace Theatre
3/10 -- Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theatre
3/13 -- Tucson, AZ, Rialto Theatre
3/15 -- Tempe, AZ, Marquee Theatre
3/16 -- Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea Theatre
3/27 -- Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom
3/29 -- Houston, TX, Revention Music Center
3/30 -- Austin, TX, Stubb's BBQ
3/31 -- Austin, TX, Stubb's BBQ
4/3 -- Orlando, FL, House of Blues
4/5 -- St. Petersburg, FL, Jannus Live
4/6 -- Key West, FL, Key West Amphitheater