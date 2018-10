The Revivalists plan 2019 US tour dates

ABC/Randy Holmes

have announced a 2019 U.S. tour in support of their forthcoming album, Take Good Care. The headlining trek begins January 11 in Washington, D.C., and will wrap up April 6 in Key West, Florida. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 19 at 10 a.m. local time via TheRevivalists.com . Take Good Care, featuring the single "All My Friends," arrives November 9. It follows The Revivalists' 2015 album, Men Amongst Mountains, which spawned the hit "Wish I Knew You." In other news, The Revivalists will perfor "All My Friends" on CBS' The Late Show this Thursday, October 18. Here are The Revivalists' 2019 U.S. tour dates: 1/11 -- Washington, D.C., The Anthem1/12 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Metropolitan Opera House1/13 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues1/16 -- New York, NY, Beacon Theatre1/17 -- New York, NY, Beacon Theatre3/8 -- Madison, WI, The Sylvee3/9 -- St. Paul, MN, Palace Theatre3/10 -- Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theatre3/13 -- Tucson, AZ, Rialto Theatre3/15 -- Tempe, AZ, Marquee Theatre3/16 -- Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea Theatre3/27 -- Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom3/29 -- Houston, TX, Revention Music Center3/30 -- Austin, TX, Stubb's BBQ3/31 -- Austin, TX, Stubb's BBQ4/3 -- Orlando, FL, House of Blues4/5 -- St. Petersburg, FL, Jannus Live4/6 -- Key West, FL, Key West Amphitheater Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.