Victoria Beckham says Elton John’s the reason she quit the Spice Girls

"I was with Elton John this weekend and I told him: ‘You’re the reason why I stopped the Spice Girls,’" Victoria explains to Vogue. "I went to see him in Vegas in doing The Red Piano, where [photographer] David LaChapelle curated the most incredible show with him, and I remember sitting there very near to the front and looking at him singing those songs he’d sung time after time, year after year, and his passion and his enjoyment was incredible, even after all that time." "And a few nights later, I was on stage at Madison Square Garden with the Spice Girls and I thought: ‘It’s almost like a waste that I’m given this opportunity. I appreciate the time I’ve had with the girls, but I don’t have what Elton can have after all these years,'" she explains. "There was nothing there, other than that my kids were in the audience and I wanted them to see Mummy doing the Spice Girls.” Unfortunately, Victoria says she still has to fight the constant rumors that she's rejoining the group. "I had a lunch with the Spice Girls a few months ago to see how everybody was, things spiraled out of control," she tells Vogue. "And I had my lawyer trying to beat down stories that were completely ludicrous. It was a reminder of how awful that was." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.