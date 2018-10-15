Victoria Beckham says Elton John’s the reason she quit the Spice Girls

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
If the
Spice Girls
do go back on tour, it's quite likely
Victoria Beckham
won't be going with them. After all, she's been a successful fashion designer for 10 years, and says music was never her real passion. In a new interview in
Australian Vogue,
Victoria explains that that lack of passion was something she only realized when she compared herself to her close friend
Elton John
.
"I was with Elton John this weekend and I told him: ‘You’re the reason why I stopped the Spice Girls,’" Victoria explains to
Vogue. "I went to see him in Vegas in doing The Red Piano, where [photographer] David LaChapelle curated the most incredible show with him, and I remember sitting there very near to the front and looking at him singing those songs he’d sung time after time, year after year, and his passion and his enjoyment was incredible, even after all that time."
"And a few nights later, I was on stage at Madison Square Garden with the Spice Girls and I thought: ‘It’s almost like a waste that I’m given this opportunity. I appreciate the time I’ve had with the girls, but I don’t have what Elton can have after all these years,'" she explains.
"There was nothing there, other than that my kids were in the audience and I wanted them to see Mummy doing the Spice Girls.”
Unfortunately, Victoria says she still has to fight the constant rumors that she's rejoining the group.
"I had a lunch with the Spice Girls a few months ago to see how everybody was, things spiraled out of control," she tells Vogue. "And I had my lawyer trying to beat down stories that were completely ludicrous. It was a reminder of how awful that was."
