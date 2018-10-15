Vince Gill unwraps the double vinyl “The Christmas Collection” for the 2018 holiday
Vince Gill’s two holiday albums will be available this year as a double vinyl LP set, exclusively at Cracker Barrel. 1993’s Let There Be Peace on Earth and 1998’s Breath of Heaven will be repackaged as The Christmas Collection for the 2018 season. The new set is available at Cracker Barrel stores now. Once again this year, Vince and his wife Amy Grant will play a series of holiday shows at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. They kick off a 12-night run November 28 that goes through December 23. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.