Watch Portugal. the Man rock in Claymation in “Tidal Wave” video
Portugal. the Man has premiered the video for their latest single, "Tidal Wave." The clip, directed by Wieden+Kennedy, stars Claymation-animated versions of the Alaska-via-Portland rockers as they perform for a rowdy crowd. The stage then gets invaded by a bunch of toxic waste, turning the band members into hideous monsters. There's also a lot of frontman John Gourley dancing with his butt sticking out. You can watch it now on YouTube. "W+K always makes weird s*** for us, but this one borders on unacceptable," Gourley says. "I don't dance with my butt out like that. That's messed up." "Tidal Wave" is Portugal's current single from their 2017 album, Woodstock, which also features the mega-hit "Feel It Still."