The Mitchell County Courthouse will be closed from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. on Wednesday this week, October 17th.

The closure has been scheduled to coincide with an active shooter training session being hosted by the Beloit Ministerial Association at the Methodist Church located at 8th and Bell St. in Beloit.

The training will be conducted by Kansas State Trooper Ben Gardner and is open to the public for preparedness education.