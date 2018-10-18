Kansas Chamber of Commerce endorses Kobach for governor

With the statement, “It’s important to have leaders who understand the fundamental role business plays in the state’s economic health,” the Kansas Chamber of Commerce announced on social media Wednesday their support of republican candidate Kris Kobach for governor.

The announcement is significant after Kobach promised Wednesday to pursue tougher work requirements for recipients of food stamps, cash assistance and state health coverage if he’s elected Kansas governor.

Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, outlined a proposal Wednesday that builds on laws enacted in 2015 and 2016. Those laws require cash assistance and food stamp recipients to work at least 20 hours a week, be looking for work, or be enrolled in job training.

Kobach proposes to increase the work requirement to 30 hours a week for able-bodied adults without children. He wants to impose a 30-hour requirement in the Medicaid program providing health coverage for the needy.

He said such requirements will encourage people to work in a strong economy.

Democratic nominee Laura Kelly has sharply criticized the 2015 and 2016 laws.