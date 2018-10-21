KNDY Area Football Playoff Matches Set

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has set the first round of playoff match-ups for the 2018 playoffs.
8-MAN DIVISION II (THU OCT. 25) | BRACKET
Frankfort at Beloit St. John’s/Tipton
Pike Valley at Axtell
Southern Cloud at Hanover
8-MAN DIVISION I (THU OCT. 25) | BRACKET
Trego Community at Clifton-Clyde
1A (FRI. OCT 26) | BRACKET
Jefferson Co. North at Centralia
Lyndon at Valley Heights
Wabaunsee at Troy
2A (FRI OCT. 26) | BRACKET
Southeast of Saline at Nemaha Central
3A (FRI OCT. 26) | BRACKET
Clearwater at Chapman
Concordia at Pratt
Jefferson West at Sabetha
Santa Fe Trail at Marysville (AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY)
Wamego at Perry-Lecompton
4A (FRI OCT. 26) | BRACKET
Ulysses at Abilene