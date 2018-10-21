KNDY Area Football Playoff Matches Set

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has set the first round of playoff match-ups for the 2018 playoffs.

8-MAN DIVISION II (THU OCT. 25) | BRACKET

Frankfort at Beloit St. John’s/Tipton

Pike Valley at Axtell

Southern Cloud at Hanover

8-MAN DIVISION I (THU OCT. 25) | BRACKET

Trego Community at Clifton-Clyde

1A (FRI. OCT 26) | BRACKET

Jefferson Co. North at Centralia

Lyndon at Valley Heights

Wabaunsee at Troy

2A (FRI OCT. 26) | BRACKET

Southeast of Saline at Nemaha Central

3A (FRI OCT. 26) | BRACKET

Clearwater at Chapman

Concordia at Pratt

Jefferson West at Sabetha

Santa Fe Trail at Marysville (AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY)

Wamego at Perry-Lecompton

4A (FRI OCT. 26) | BRACKET

Ulysses at Abilene