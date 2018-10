Fire early Sunday morning destroyed a business, and a Beattie landmark. Firemen were called out around 1 a.m. to a blaze that consumed both the building and contents of the Beattie Locker. The two-story limestone structure, which sat at the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Main Street was left with just some walls standing.

No early indication as to future plans for the business, and the investigation into how the fire originated continues.