Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/22/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, Chairman and Robert S. Connell member and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

Commissioner Feldhausen was absent from the meeting.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Meghan K. Voracek, Attorney, Hiawatha, KS

for contract attorney fee

$2,500.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5761

Midwest Mobile, St. Joseph, MO

for radios and equipment

$1,362.00-911 Special fund-P.O. # 5737

Elizabeth M. Olson, Attorney, Hiawatha, KS

for contract attorney fee

$1,440.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5763

Neofunds, Carol Stream, IL

for postage

$5,010.00-General (Courthouse) fund-P.O. # 5771

Sanofi Pasteur, Chicago, IL

for private vaccine

$4,382.79-Health fund-P.O. # 5738

Midwest Mobile, St. Joseph, MO

for radio equipment tone adapters

$1,631.90-911 Special fund-P.O. # 5736

Pawnee District Court, Larned, KS

for attorney fees

$563.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5762

Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, KS

for transport

$750.00-General (Coroner) fund-P.O. # 5770

Steven A. Kraushaar, Attorney, Marysville, KS

for contract attorney fee

$2,500.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5760

Delaney Law Office, Hiawatha, KS

for court appointed attorney

$792.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5716

Midwest Mobile, St. Joseph, MO (VOID)

for radio equipment and tone adapters

$1,523.00-911 Special fund-P.O. # 5733

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Welborn Sales, Salina, KS

for cable

$2,115.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108109

Heartland Tires and Treads, Lincoln, NE

for tires

$1,421.25-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108875

Blue Valley Telecommunications, Home, KS

for labor to setup computers

$637.81-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108874

Welborn Sales, Salina, KS

for corrugated metal pipe

$6,314.93-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108873

Foley Industries, Park City, KS

for service call, labor and parts

$1,819.84-Solid Waste fund-P.O. # 108108

Nelson Power and Lights, Marysville, KS

for labor and parts to update outlets and breakers

$1,946.79-General (County Building) fund-P.O. # 108110

Koch Excavating, Axtell, KS

for machine hire

$1,065.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108111

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the following bids to replace the sidewalk going into the front doors of the Courthouse.

Hooyer Construction, Marysville, KS – $8,950.00

Big Blue Concrete, Marysville, KS – $4,762.00

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the bid from Big Blue Concrete, Home, KS in the amount of $4,762.00 to replace the sidewalk going into the front doors of the Courthouse. Motion carried.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig also presented the following bid for a 36” exhaust fan at the Transfer Station.

Nelson Power and Lights, Marysville, KS – $2,250.00

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following bid from Nelson Power and Lights, Marysville in the amount of $2,250.00 for a 36” exhaust fan at the Transfer Station. Motion carried.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig talked to the Board about the options of fixing the structure that failed 1/8 north of US Hwy 36 on 12th Road.

Barb Kickhaefer, Marysville was present to observe the meeting at 8:56 a.m.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig also discussed the maintenance of a short ½ mile of Utah Road west of Hwy 99 in Vermillion Township Section 21.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board to ask to put an ad in the paper for a new employee in her office and to purchase two new computers. The Board approved running an ad in the paper for a new employee and going out for bids for two new computers.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for five minutes at 9:28 a.m. to discuss matters of attorney client privilege with County Counselor Jason Brinegar present. Motion carried. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue manual warrants from the respective funds. Motion carried.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to adjourn at 9:46 a.m. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, October 29, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.