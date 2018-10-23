High School Seniors Invited to attend CCCC Senior Preview Day

Cloud County Community College’s Concordia campus will be host to a High School Senior Preview Day on Wednesday, Nov. 7. Students will get the chance to experience Cloud for the day and get all of their questions answered about applying for admission, financial aid and scholarships.

“Visiting campus is a great way for students to see first-hand what Cloud has to offer and to get a feel for the student-centered, friendly atmosphere we pride ourselves on here at Cloud,” said CCCC Director of Enrollment Management Jenny Acree.

Check-in for the event will begin at 9 a.m. in the college’s Welcome Center, and the day will conclude with a complimentary lunch from noon – 1 p.m.

Other activities for the day include a special CCCC Admissions session, a campus tour and housing tour, ‘A Day in the Life’ presentation, student panel, giveaways, and a drawing for a book scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year.

To register to attend the CCCC Senior Preview Day, call 1-800-729-5101, ext. 310 or email [email protected] with your name, contact information, and how many will be attending.