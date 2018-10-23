October Finally Falling into Cheaper Gas Prices

TOPEKA, Kan. – Oct. 22, 2018 – Kansas is among more than 80 percent of states experiencing lower gas prices this week compared to last. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Kansas is now $2.67, five cents lower than a week ago.

“After several weeks of unseasonably high or rising prices, Kansans are finally finding some relief at the pumps,” said AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward. “Lower gasoline demand and stable supplies have contributed to the price decrease. The price decrease trend could certainly reverse itself with upcoming geopolitical issues, but for now, motorists can enjoy this welcome change of cheaper gas.”

Of the 10 Kansas cities regularly highlighted by AAA Kansas (see chart below), none saw gas prices increase this week. Prices stayed the same this week in Hays and Lawrence, while prices fell in the eight other communities. Wichita (-7 cents), Garden City (-6) and Kansas City, Kan. (-4) had the largest price declines.

“When we compare our gas prices to the rest of America, Kansas can almost always claim positive news, and that is true again this week,” AAA Kansas’ Steward said. “Our $2.67 average is 18 cents less than the national average, and Kansas currently has the 13th cheapest gas in the country.”

According to AAA Kansas, this week’s Kansas gas price extremes are:

HIGH: Potwin (Butler County) – $3.09

LOW: Hutchinson (Reno County) – $2.45

National Perspective

The national gas price average is $2.85. That is six-cents cheaper than this month’s highest price of $2.91, which was the most expensive average during the month of October since 2014. Today’s price is also four cents cheaper than last week, the same price as last month and 39- cent more than this time last year.

Reduced refinery runs, due to peak maintenance season, have contributed to stable gasoline inventories amid lower demand, which is a contributing factor driving gas prices down.

“Motorists across the country are seeing gas prices more than a dime cheaper than last week, with 41 states having less expensive state averages on the week,” said AAA Kansas’ Steward. “Prices are falling despite market concerns about global supply and geopolitical tensions, but that could change later this month ahead of the U.S. announcement of imposed sanctions on Iran.”

Today’s national gas price extremes:

High: Hawaii – $3.90

Low: Delaware – $2.56

Gas Price Trends in Select Kansas Cities

Sources: http://aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx and http://gasprices.aaa.com/

– Today Last Week Last Month Last Year Change Over Last Year National $2.85 $2.89 $2.85 $2.46 16% Kansas $2.67 $2.72 $2.70 $2.33 15% Emporia $2.71 $2.74 $2.68 $2.26 20% Garden City $2.62 $2.68 $2.66 $2.29 14% Hays $2.70 $2.70 $2.69 $2.32 16% KCK $2.68 $2.72 $2.75 $2.35 14% Lawrence $2.71 $2.71 $2.75 $2.37 14% Manhattan $2.75 $2.77 $2.70 $2.41 14% Pittsburg $2.71 $2.74 $2.68 $2.25 20% Salina $2.68 $2.69 $2.68 $2.31 16% Topeka $2.67 $2.70 $2.67 $2.28 17% Wichita $2.61 $2.68 $2.66 $2.33 12%

Bordering states and rank in lowest gas prices around the country

State Current Avg. Rank Today Oklahoma $2.61 10 Missouri $2.59 5 Kansas $2.67 13 Colorado $2.92 37 Nebraska $2.80 26

Great Lakes and Central States Trends