Cloud County authorities involved in chase which ended in Clay County

Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect who fled on foot from officers in Concordia on Tuesday afternoon and was hospitalized after a chase and crash in Clay County.

On Tuesday, the suspect wanted on felony warrants and identified as Brent Trimble, 33, Salina, was seen getting into a Ford Fusion near the area of 6th and Broadway in Concordia, according to Undersheriff Nick Patterson.

Just before 5:30p.m., a Cloud County Deputy located the vehicle in the Sonic parking lot in the 1300 Block of Lincoln Street and attempted to apprehend Trimble.

The suspect fled in the Fusion southbound on U.S. 81 and continued eastbound on U.S. 24 into Clay County, according to Patterson.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office as well as Clay Center Police Department assisted by deploying tire deflation devices at three different locations. Two of these deployments were successful. Trimble continued through Clay Center and then went southbound on K 15 Hwy. While southbound on K 15 Hwy the vehicle left the roadway in the 1300 section of K 15 Hwy where it struck a guardrail and then rolled several times before coming to a rest in the west ditch

Trimble was transported by Clay County EMS to Clay County Medical Center and was then airlifted to Salina Regional Health Center.

Trimble faces charges that include felony flee and attempt to elude law enforcement and aggravated robbery, according to Patterson.