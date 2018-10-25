Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/22/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, October 22, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• they were able to get a couple of loads of salt and sand hauled last week.

• they hauled and spread rock on county roads last week as well.

• he is speaking to a representative from Terracon about doing testing on county roads that the county is getting ready to tear up and redo.

Kristina Romine and Cheryl Roberts with the Northeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department came before the board to request continued financial support from Nemaha County for their 2019 budget. Commissioners have appropriated $6,100 to this organization for the past two years.

David Key and Ross Mosteller with the Meadowlark Extension District came before the board to speak to Commissioners about communication of the use of the Community Building facilities. Maintenance employee Troy Melvin was also present for this discussion.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans came before the board to request signatures from Commissioners on a letter to be submitted with the 2020 KDOT Grant Application. This letter indicates that the county match towards the grant will increase from

$80,249.70 to $81,745.50. Commissioners signed the local match commitment letter as presented.

Patty Remmers and Shawn Weldin with Nemaha County Home Health & Hospice came before the board to request funding from the Broxterman Fund to purchase web-based software and computer equipment that would allow all Nemaha County Home Health staff and Nemaha Valley Community Hospital therapy staff to have access to the patient chart. Following discussion, Tim Burdiek moved to approve an appropriation of $33,366.89 to Nemaha County Home Health & Hospice from the Broxterman Home Health Fund for the purchase of software, computer equipment, and a portion of the maintenance support for this software for two years. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Nancy Gafford with Rural Development Association of Northeast Kansas came before the board and requested an executive session with Commissioners. Tim Burdiek moved to hold a fifteen minute executive session until 11:35 am to discuss the financials of the Nemaha County Microloan Program. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners, Nancy Gafford, and Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans. The meeting returned to open session at 11:30 am with Commissioner Tim Burdiek moving to approve a $20,000 microloan application for Harold and Mary Ann Brokamp to refurbish the Lueck Building in Corning contingent upon a favorable environmental review of the property and successful application for the $90,000 Kansas Historic Preservation Grant. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Chairman Dennis Henry signed the approval letter as presented.

District Court Clerk Amy Boeckman came before the board to let Commissioners know that she received two bids for the purchase of new office furniture for the Magistrate Judge’s Office at the Nemaha County Courthouse. Following discussion, Gary Scoby moved to approve the bid from Nordhus Woodworking, Inc. in the amount of $5,116 for the purchase and installation of office furniture. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

The board reviewed the minutes from the October 9, 2018 meeting. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the minutes as presented. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Commissioners reviewed a quote received from Jim Hill’s Paint, Glass, and Hardware to install panic doors at the courthouse. Dennis Henry moved to approve upgrading the east door of the courthouse at a cost of $695 and moved to approve replacing the south door of the west entrance of the courthouse at a cost of $1,575. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Galen Ackerman came before the board to provide more information to Commissioners regarding PILOT Agreements from various wind farms in Kansas and surrounding areas. County Attorney Brad Lippert was also present for this discussion.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum came back before the board and requested an executive session with Commissioners. Tim Burdiek moved to hold a fifteen minute executive session until 12:50 pm to discuss the possible disciplinary action of non-elected personnel. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Attorney Brad Lippert, and Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans. At 12:50 pm, Tim Burdiek moved to extend the executive session for another fifteen minutes until 1:05 pm. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. The meeting returned to open session at 1:05 pm with no action taken by the board following the executive session.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners spoke to Brad about replacing the carpet in the jury room and hallway at the courthouse. Commissioners also spoke to Brad about the accessibility of the restrooms at the Nemaha County Community Building when the building is rented by a private entity.

Gary Scoby moved to approve a $100 appropriation to all Nemaha County schools who request an after-prom party donation in 2019. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 1:59 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, October 29, 2018 at 9:00 am.