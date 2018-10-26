Concannon receives National Alliance of Mental Illness Award for Legislative Excellence

Kansas Rep. Susan Concannon, Beloit, recently received the 2018 National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) Kansas Award for Legislative Excellence at the NAMI Annual Conference held at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

The NAMI Kansas is the statewide organization dedicated to providing programs of education, support and advocacy to improve the lives of people living with mental illness, their families and friends. The organization, which began in 1988, celebrated their 30th Anniversary.

Concannon was nominated by Amy Campbell of the Kansas Mental Health Coalition.

“I am so honored to be recognized in this manner,” said Concannon. “The mentally ill, their families, and health providers suffered greatly under the Brownback tax plan. The work to restore funding is an uphill battle, but there are many of us who see this as a priority and plan to continue our work next session.”

Retired NAMI Executive Director Rick Cagan, who presented the award, commended Concannon for her work in this years Legislative Session in restoring funding for mental health, improving KanCare coverage for smoking cessation and for her efforts to expand Medicaid.

Concannon is running against Libertarian Bryan Bombardier, Concordia for the Kansas House of Representatives 107th District ballot in the Nov. 6, 2018 Mitchell County General Election.