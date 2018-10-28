KVA Announces 2018 State All Tournament Teams

October 27, 2018, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2018 State All Tournament Teams selected during the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s State Championships held on October 26 and 27. A State All Tournament Team was selected for each classification and each is comprised of 12 players.

All teams are listed in alphabetical order and selected by the Kansas Volleyball Association.

CLASS 6A

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL
Carly Bachelor* 6’0 OH SR Washburn Rural
Lily Becker 5’5 L JR Olathe Northwest
Kayley Cassaday* 5’11 OH SR Blue Valley North
Evelyn Diedrich 5’7 OH JR Blue Valley
Shelby Ebert* 5’9 OH SR Washburn Rural
Kennedy Feuerborn 6’3 S SR Blue Valley North
Lindsay Lahr 6’2 MB JR Blue Valley
Lauren Maceli 5’6 L SR Lawrence
Kaiti Parks* 6’2 MB JR Olathe Northwest
Kendra Wait 5’10 S SO Gardner-Edgerton
Sammy Williams 5’10 MB SR Lawrence
Laura Willoughby 5’8 S SR Lawrence

FIRST: Lawrence, SECOND: Blue Valley, THIRD: Olathe Northwest, FOURTH: Washburn Rural. * indicates selected in previous year(s)

CLASS 5A

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL
Allyson Barnhart 6’3 MB SR DeSoto
Caroline Bien* 5’11 RS/DS SO St. Thomas Aquinas
Ellie Bolton* 5’6 L JR St. James Academy
Riley Daugherty 5’10 OH SO Bishop Carroll
Rachel Fairbanks* 6’0 MB SR Lansing
Loren Hinkle 5’10 S SR DeSoto
Audrey Klemp 6’2 OH SR St. James Academy
Ella Larkin* 5’9 S/OH SO Bishop Carroll
Morgan Miller** 5’6 S SR St. James Academy
Asha Regier 5’8 OH SO Newton
Karli Schmidt* 6’0 OH JR Lansing
Caroline Zabroske* 5’11 MB JR St. Thomas Aquinas

FIRST: St. James Academy, SECOND: St. Thomas Aquinas, THIRD: Lansing FOURTH: Bishop Carroll. * indicates selected in previous year(s)

CLASS 4A

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL
Austin Broadie 6’1 OH/DS SO Wichita Trinity
Morgan Bruna 5’8 M/OH JR Andale
Anna Dixon** 6’3 OH/DS SR Louisburg
Katrina Davis 5’10 S/OPP SO Bishop Miege
Katelyn Fairchild 5’9 OH SO Andale
Sydney Hilmer* 5’8 OH/RS JR Hayden
Brooklyn Hunter*** 6’0 S/OPP SR Hayden
Remi Moeller 5’8 S/OPP SR Bishop Miege
Carleigh Pritchard 6’0 MB SO Louisburg
Serena Sparks** 5’3 L SR Bishop Miege
Gracie VanDriel** 6’0 MB SR Rose Hill
Payton Verhulst* 6’1 OH SO Bishop Miege

FIRST: Bishop Miege, SECOND: Louisburg, THIRD: Hayden, FOURTH Andale. * indicates selected in previous year(s)

CLASS 3A

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL
Allie Blaufuss 6’0 OH SR Burlington
Clara Caralt 5’1 L JR Silver Lake
Lexi Cobb* 5’8 S/OH JR Silver Lake
Kassi Coons 5’10 MB SR Burlington
Jacy Dalinghaus* 5’9 OH SR Nemaha Central
Ashlynn Doebele* 5’8 OH/S SR Burlington
Talby Duerksen 5’11 OH JR Hesston
Daryn Lamprecht 5’7 OH JR Silver Lake
Ashley Larkin 6’0 OH SR Nemaha Central
Shea Larson 6’0 OH JR Beloit
Rylie Schilling 6’1 MB SR Hesston
Breezy Schroeder 5’6 L SR Beloit

FIRST: Silver Lake, SECOND: Burlington, THIRD: Beloit, FOURTH Hesston. * indicates selected in previous year(s).

CLASS 2A

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL
Laurel Barber 5’5 OH JR Wabaunsee
Natasha Dooley 5’11 OH JR Garden Plain
Bree Frieling 5’9 OH/S JR Smith Center
Kennedy Horacek 5’0 L JR Garden Plain
Gracen Hutchinson 5’8 OH SR Smith Center
Cali Keith 5’7 OH SR Meade
Alyssa Lohmeyer 5’10 MB SR Wabaunsee
Addi Pelham 6’1 OH SO Maranatha Christian
Nikole Puetz 5’4 S SR Garden Plain
Tallon Rentschler 6’0 MB FR Smith Center
Cecelia Stockard 5’5 S SR St. Mary’s Colgan
Kenzie Venneman 5’9 MB SR St. Mary’s Colgan

FIRST: Garden Plain, SECOND: Wabaunsee, THIRD: Smith Center, FOURTH: St. Marys Colgan. * indicates selected in previous year(s)

CLASS 1A

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL
Gracie Bates 5’9 OH SR Spearville
Kennedy Becker* 5’10 OH JR Centralia
Avery Deters 5’5 L FR Centralia
Ellen Durst 5’5 S SR Moundridge
Kara Eilert 5’11 MB SR St. John’s/Tipton
Ehlaina Hartman 5’10 RS JR Spearville
Kiela Helms 5’4 L SR Moundridge
Alyssa Heskamp 5’5 L SO Spearville
Taige Kliesen 5’8 OH JR Spearville
Maegan Koch* 5’11 OH SR Centralia
Madison Lueger** 5’11 OH SR Centralia
Karly McDonald 5’7 OH SR Olpe

FIRST: Centralia, SECOND: Spearville, THIRD: Moundridge, FOURTH: Olpe. * indicates selected in previous year(s).

