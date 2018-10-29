2018 Twin Valley League All-League Volleyball Honors Announced

By
Derek Nester
-
 2018 TVL Volleyball All-League First Team
Kennen Brandt Frankfort
Macy Doebele Hanover
Emilee Ebert Frankfort
Kate Elliott Centralia
Maegan Koch Centralia
Morgan Kramer Centralia
Madison Lueger Centralia
Olivia Nobert Clifton-Clyde
Reagan Osterhaus Wetmore
Kori Schmelzle Axtell
Kennedy Stevenson Valley Heights
Samantha Vermetten Valley Heights

 

2018 TVL Volleyball  All-League Second Team
Kennedy Becker Centralia
Elizabeth Bott Linn
Emma Bruna Hanover
Mariah Broxterman Frankfort
Katlyn Budenbender Blue Valley
Avery Deters Centralia
Kinsey Feldkamp Axtell
Payton Girard Clifton-Clyde
Grace Otott Washington County
Hanna Schmitz Axtell
Kacia Shirley Frankfort
Kate Wanamaker Valley Heights

