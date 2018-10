State cross country meets were run Saturday at Wamego. Axtell boys finished fourth, Frankfort sixth, and Centralia 11th. Quinn Buessing of Axtell medaled at 4th place, Tyler Simmons of Washington County finished 8th. Frankfort’s Brandon Anderson was 15th and Colton Parthemer 18th.

Centralia girls team finished 8th, with Natalie Roepke of Washington County placing 4th, and Olivia Kuckelman of Axtell 7th.