Give thanks for good health by giving blood

(Nov. 1, 2018) — The American Red Cross urges people to share their good health this holiday season by donating blood for patients in need.

A decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors are busy with holiday activities and travel. However, medical treatments and emergencies that require blood don’t stop for the holidays. The Red Cross is thanking those who carve out time to give Nov. 21-24 with a long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Patients like 6-year-old Ava King will continue to need transfusions critical to their care this holiday season. Ava has Diamond-Blackfan anemia, which impacts her body’s ability to produce enough red blood cells.

“We are so thankful for blood donors, because Ava relies on blood transfusions every month to stay alive and thrive,” said Ava’s mother, Tina King. “It’s truly a gift!”

Another way to help keep the blood supply strong this winter is to host a Red Cross blood drive in December, January or February. To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30

Gove

Grainfield

11/19/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Opera House, 232 Main St.

_______________

Norton

Norton

11/20/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Norton High School, 513 W. Wilberforce

_______________

Osborne

Natoma

11/20/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Natoma Community Center, 709 N 2nd St.

_______________

Russell

Lucas

11/16/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., United Methodist Church, 332 N. Main St.

Russell

11/30/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 W. Wisconsin St.

_______________

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App , visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood . High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPassto complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross