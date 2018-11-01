Marysville Water Department To Shut Water Off Friday

The Marysville Water Department will be shutting water off at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Friday so that a contractor can installed a new water line fittings and valves at N. 8th Street and North Street.

The area that will be impacted by this outage will be from North St. from N. 7th Street to N. 9th Street, and N. 8th Street from North Street to Ann Street.

Water vill be turned off for several hours. The Water Department is asking residents to make arrangements to save water for drinking purposes if needed.

Questions can be directed to the City of Marysville at 785-562-5331.