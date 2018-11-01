Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/29/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, October 29, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• Bridge M-40 in Centralia has now been poured.

• the guys hauled another load of sand and salt back this past week.

• he has the guys hauling rock in several different places along county roads.

• he has a tube he needs to replace east of Alice McClain’s residence.

Tim Burdiek moved to hold a ten minute executive session until 9:15 am to discuss the possible disciplinary action of non-elected personnel. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans. The meeting returned to open session at 9:15 am with Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum announcing that Road and Bridge employee Tony Hundley was terminated effective October 26th due to being in violation of the Nemaha County Drug and Alcohol Policy.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the middle of October.

Alice Lackey, with the Nemaha County Training Center, came before the board to let Commissioners know that they are still having problems with the floor at the Sabetha Day Center. Commissioners advised Ms. Lackey that they will have someone from Epoxy Coating Specialists come back and look at the flooring to see what needs to be done. Ms. Lackey also asked Commissioners if some of the guys from the shop could help move furniture when they are ready to install the new carpet at the Seneca Day Center. Commissioners advised Ms. Lackey to speak to Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum about this.

Chairman Dennis Henry called to order a public hearing to be held to consider the adoption of the City of Seneca’s renewal of their Neighborhood Revitalization Plan. The public hearing was called to order at 10:05 am. Those present for the public hearing included Galen Ackerman and Sheriff Rich Vernon. No public comment was given during the public hearing. Chairman Dennis Henry closed the hearing at 10:10 am. Gary Scoby moved to adopt Resolution 2018-4 approving the renewal of the City of Seneca’s Neighborhood Revitalization Plan. Tim Burdiek

seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Commissioners signed the resolution as presented.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• they are still holding some inmates for Douglas County at this time.

• there will possibly be a marriage ceremony held in the jail later this week.

• he is still working on getting new pads and batteries ordered for the defibrillator units in the patrol cars in Nemaha County.

Bruce Rinkes with Cook, Flatt, & Strobel came before the board to speak to Commissioners about Cook, Flatt, & Strobel performing the bridge and road inspections during the construction of any windfarm in Nemaha County.

Karli Abbey and Barb Hiltibrand with NEK-CAP, Inc. came before the board to request a letter of support from Nemaha County to submit along with their federal grant application. Chairman Dennis Henry signed the letter of support as presented.

Galen Ackerman came before the board to update Commissioners concerning the research he has done recently in regards to PILOT Agreements with windfarm companies in Kansas. Bruce Rinkes with Cook, Flatt, & Strobel, Appraiser Betty Roeder, and Attorney Brad Lippert were also present for this discussion.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners asked Brad about the reimbursement of an expense incurred by non-elected personnel. Brad advised Commissioners that this particular expense did not need to be reimbursed by the county.

The board reviewed the minutes from the October 22, 2018 meeting. Gary Scoby moved to approve the minutes as presented. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the end of October.

Sheriff Rich Vernon came back before the board to let Commissioners know that Larry Collins will again be serving as a relief officer for the county as of November 1st.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 2:34 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, November 5, 2018 at 9:00 am.