Norton Co Board of Commissioners

October 31, 2018

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on October 31, 2018 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan, Present.

October Vouchers & Payroll

The commission and county counselor reviewed the vouchers and payroll for the month of October, 2018. Upon review the vouchers and payroll were approved as submitted.

Solid Waste

Dustin Daniels and Mark Politka with Foley Equipment was in to visit with the Commission about the estimate to repair the Cat compactor at the landfill. Brian Smith of the Solid Waste department also joined the meeting. Since 2012 there has been approximately $59,193.00 spent on the Cat 826C compactor.

According to Foley the compactor is in need of major repairs at this time and will need to have approximately $88,500 dollars worth of repairs plus the addition of compactor wheels. Mark estimated that the county may come close to $200,000 into the machine to place in top order. The county asked for the information in order to make a decision on how to proceed with replacement or repair.

After discussion, the commission felt that it would not be a good decision to place that kind of money and repairs into an older machine. Dustin presented information to the commission with options including a machine quote that would be sufficient for Norton County Solid Waste. The quote for a machine was presented for $349,500 less the trade-in value of$10,000. After discussion, a motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to purchase the 2012 Caterpillar 816FII compactor for a price of$339,500 with the trade of the county unit. Finance options will be reviewed and finalized at a later time after receiving quotes.

Economic Development

Mike Posson, Norton City/County Economic Development was in to visit with the commission about the meeting recently held in Hays considering the upgrade of US Highway 383. Mike commented on the meeting and felt that the presentation that Norton and Phillips County delivered was well accepted and several positive comments were heard upon the close of the meeting.

October 22nd minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to approve the minutes from October 22nd, 2018 meeting. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed 3-0.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 1V5/2018. The minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.