Risks, Consequences of Social Media Topic of Presentation at CCCC

Cloud County Community College’s Campus Culture Committee will be host to a presentation and panel discussion on the risks and consequences of social media in the world today. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 9:30-10:50 a.m. in Cook Theatre on the Concordia campus.

Sgt. Jeffery Swanson, Commander of the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, will speak on the dangers and consequences of social media. His talk will be followed by a panel discussion examining social media and its affects on students.

Swanson worked as a patrolman for the Wichita Police Department for nine years, and was then assigned to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit as a detective. He was the lead investigator in more than 1,500 cases of child victimization. From 2004 to 2009, he was assigned to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, and then assigned to Detainee Operations in Baghdad, Iraq, conducting war crime investigations committed by insurgents. In April 2014, he was named the Commander of the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

After Swanson’s, presentation, the panel will meet with students from 11 a.m.-noon to discuss social media. Members of the panel are: Eric Gilliland, CCCC head baseball coach; Dr. Gina Sharp, Fort Hays State University professor; Lt. Devin Anderson, Concordia Police Department’s Cyber Security unit; and Jessica Brucken, Broadway Plaza Coordinator.

Law enforcement, professionals, first responders, and the public are all encouraged to attend. Both presentations are free.

For more information, contact Beth Whisler at CCCC at 785.243.1435, ext. 262.