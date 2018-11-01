USA CLAY TARGET LEAGUE LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE COLLEGE LEAGUE

Mendota Heights, MN – The USA Clay Target League, the parent organization of the USA High School Clay Target League and its state affiliates, has announced the launch of the USA College Clay Target League. The recreational clay target shooting sport program is open to all colleges nationwide, and will begin competition in Fall 2019.

“We wanted to build upon the success of our highly popular high school clay target programs by offering a program for college students nationwide.” said Jim Sable, President of the USA Clay Target League. “It was a natural next step to develop the program for the tens of thousands of students that have previously participated in the high school league.

The League will offer four different clay target shooting sport “virtual” recreational leagues for students to participate in: trap shooting, skeet shooting, sporting clays, and 5-stand. Teams can compete in one or more leagues as determined by their preferred clay target sport(s).

“We have had dozens of requests to develop a college league in just the last few years as more and more of our student athletes have graduated high school and enrolled in college.” John Nelson, Vice President of the USA Clay Target League said. “Colleges recognize the great recruiting opportunity to attract students, and students want to continue enjoying the clay target sports they’ve grown up participating in.”

The USA College Clay Target League attracts student athletes to participate in shooting sports while creating a competition among colleges nationwide. College club teams can choose to participate in up to four different clay target shooting sport “virtual” recreational leagues. “Virtual” means that teams shoot at their local shooting range(s), submit the scores online, and then the scores are compared against all other team scores in their respective conference.

The USA College Target League® and the USA High School Clay Target League® are subdivisions of the USA Clay Target League®, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The League is an independent provider of clay target shooting sports for secondary and postsecondary schools. The League’s priority are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order.

Nationwide, over 26,000 students participate in League programs.

For more information visit http://usacollegeclaytarget.com | http://usaclaytarget.com

Contact: John Nelson at 612-490-1399 or email [email protected]