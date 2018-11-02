Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/29/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with David E. Baier, Chairman and Robert S. Connell member and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

Commissioner Feldhausen was absent from the meeting.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

They received a letter of request from County Attorney and they are waiting for a full Board to take action.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the following bids for track loaders.

Landmark Implement Inc., Marysville, KS

2018 John Deere 331G track loader 500 hour 1 year lease-$6,450.00

2019 John Deere 331G track loader 250 hour 1 year lease-$3,450.00

Foley Equipment, Topeka, KS

2-CAT 289 track loaders 500 hour 3 year lease at $11,772.00 a year

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the I year track loader lease bids from Landmark Implement, Inc., Marysville in the amounts of $6,450.00 and $3,450.00. Motion carried.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase order. Motion carried.

Landmark Implement Inc., Beatrice, NE

for lease of 2018 John Deere compact track loader and a 2019 John Deere compact track loader

$9,900.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108112

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order. Motion carried.

Brown County Treasurer, Hiawatha, KS

for share of 4-County budget

$798.56-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5764

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for five minutes at 9:34 a.m. to discuss matters of attorney client privilege with County Counselor Jason Brinegar and County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Motion carried. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the County’s share of payrolls and related vouchers, as presented, processed the motor vehicle payroll and issued manual warrants from the respective funds. Motion carried.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board to present the 2017 tax roll abstract. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to accept the 2017 tax roll abstract as presented. Motion carried.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker presented a Memorandum of Understanding by and between the Marshall County Treasurer and the Board of County Commissioners allowing the 2019 renewals of International Registration Plan and Commercial vehicles will be allowed to be processed in November and December 2018 with the renewals collected being retained for the 2019 motor vehicle operations. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to sign the Memorandum of Understanding by and between the Marshall County Treasurer and the Board of County Commissioners allowing the 2019 renewals of International Registration Plan and Commercial vehicles will be allowed to be processed in November and December 2018 with the renewals collected being retained for the 2019 motor vehicle operations. Motion carried.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker also presented information on getting a cash counting machine for the Treasurer’s Office. The Board took no action at this time.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil met with the Board to request a step increase for Dee Layman, Marysville from Nutrition Site III at $14.45 an hour to Nutrition Site IV at $14.74 an hour effective November 1, 2018. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve a step increase for Dee Layman, Marysville from Nutrition Site III at $14.45 an hour to Nutrition Site IV at $14.74 an hour effective November 1, 2018. Motion carried.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil also asked for a signature and approval of a KDOT grant commitment letter with a County match of $46,100.00. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve signing a KDOT grant commitment letter with a County match of $46,100.00. Motion carried.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to adjourn at 10:13 a.m. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, November 5, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.