November 2, 2018

The Guaranty State Bank and Trust Company Announces the Purchase of the Jamestown State Bank

The Guaranty State Bank and Trust Company has reached an agreement to purchase the Jamestown State Bank in Jamestown, Kansas. The sale is subject to approval by the Office of the Kansas State Bank Commissioner and the FDIC. The transition is intended to take place on February 15, 2019.

“We are excited to now offer full banking services to all areas of Jewell County and look forward to expanding our footprint into Cloud County,” said Doug Johnson, President of The Guaranty.

“Yes, the name will be changing, but The Guaranty’s goal is to provide a wide variety of services to benefit the customers in each of the communities we serve. We hope that you will allow us to be your one stop shop for your financial needs.”

As part of the transition, the Jamestown State Bank branch in Randall will no longer be open after February 15, 2019. The Guaranty will have locations nearby in Jamestown, Jewell and Beloit to serve the customers, along with their other banks in Burr Oak, Esbon, Glen Elder and Smith Center. A loan production office in Rossville, Kansas, completes the bank’s locations. Total assets for all locations will be approximately $285,000,000. In addition to banking products, The Guaranty Financial Resource Center manages $61,500,000 in trust department assets and $100,000,000 in brokerage assets with LPL Financial.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance products offered through LPL Financial or its licensed affiliates. The investment products sold through LPL Financial are not insured by Guaranty State Bank & Trust Co. deposits and are not FDIC insured. These products are not obligations of the Guaranty State Bank & Trust Co and are not endorsed, recommended or guaranteed by Guaranty State Bank & Trust Co. or any government agency. The value of the investment may fluctuate, the return on the investment is not guaranteed, and the loss of the principal is possible. Guaranty State Bank & Trust Co. and GSB Financial Resource Center Investment and Insurance Services are not registered broker/dealers and are not affiliated with LPL Financial.