KHP Urges Extra Precautions During Peak Deer Season; Tips On What To Do If You Strike One

With deer on the move this time of year, and the peak day (November 13) for vehicle-deer crashes quickly approaching, the Kansas Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists of some important tips to keep in mind when travelling Kansas’ roadways.
- If you see a deer or other animal on the road, do not swerve to avoid it, slow down, and if you must, strike it rather than swerving. Swerving can lead to overcorrecting your vehicle, which is often more dangerous than just hitting the animal.
- If possible, remove your vehicle from the roadway. Kansas law states that if you are involved in a non-injury crash, and you are not hauling hazardous materials, drivers must remove their vehicles from the lane of travel on any interstate highway, U.S. highway, or any multilane or divided roadway, to help avoid other collisions.
- If your vehicle cannot be moved and is in the lane of traffic, make sure you tell the dispatcher that when you call. Also let them know if the animal is still in the roadway.
- If you strike a deer or other animal, do not worry about the animal. KHP troopers or local law enforcement officers will move the animal when they arrive.
- If possible, remain in your vehicle, and remain buckled up. If a secondary crash would occur involving your vehicle or another nearby, you are more protected than if you are out in the roadway or on the shoulder.
- If you must be outside of your vehicle, make sure it is as far off the road as possible; make sure your hazard lights are activated; don’t stand between your vehicle and another vehicle; and make sure your children are kept properly restrained in your vehicle.