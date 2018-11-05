Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/5/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with David E. Baier, Chairman, Lynn Feldhausen and Robert S. Connell member and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Robert S. Connell. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Kreisers, LLC., Chicago, IL

for safety glide needles

$899.50-Emergency Preparedness fund-P.O. # 5739

Steven A. Kraushaar, Attorney, Marysville, KS

for contract attorney fee

$2,500.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5765

Midwest Mobile, St. Joseph, MO

for radio maintenance

$669.83-911 Local fund-P.O. # 5772

A T & T, Carols Stream, IL

for 911 phone line charge

$909.73-911 Local fund-P.O. # 5773

Watch Guard, Dallas, TX

for in car camera

$3,713.50-Special County Attorney fund-P.O. # 5775

Meghan K. Voracek, Attorney, Seneca, KS

For contract attorney fee

$2,500.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5766

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the following bridge package bids for a 40’x20′ structure located in Elm Creek Township Section 26 on 11th Terrace.

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE – $43,436.00

Midwest Service and Sales, Schyuler, NE – $44,001.85

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the low bid from Husker Steel, Columbus, NE in the amount of $43,436.00 for the following bridge package for a 40’x20′ structure located in Elm Creek Township Section 26 on 11th Terrace. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Koch Excavating, Axtell, KS

for jack hammer machine hire

$200.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108114

Midstates Concrete Pumping, Bern, KS

for machine hire

$661.25-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108115

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

for steel bridge package

$43,436.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108113

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the request from County Attorney Laura Johnson-McNish to file a response brief on a civil case with the Kansas Court of Appeals at the rate of $100.00 an hour. Unanimous.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the Home Sewer bills and pay them from the appropriate funds available. Unanimous.

County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs met with the Board to have them sign the Management Letter for the December 31, 2017 audit. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the signing of the Management Letter for the December 31, 2017 audit. Unanimous.

County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs also recommended the following step increases Lee Breassele, Blue Rapids, KS from Corrections Officer Probation at $15.36 an hour to Corrections Officer, 1 at $16.11 an hour; Julie Cohorst, Marysville, KS from Communication Officer Probation at $15.36 an hour to Communications Officer, 1 at $15.61 an hour; Corey Woodyard from Deputy Sheriff at $18.35 an hour to Deputy Sheriff at $18.60 an hour; Mike Vermetten from Deputy Sheriff at $18.35 an hour to Deputy Sheriff at $18.60 an hour; Mikah Nietfeld from Corrections Officer 1 at $16.11 an hour to Corrections Officer 2 at $16.36 an hour effective December 1, 2018. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following step increases Lee Breassele, Blue Rapids, KS from Corrections Officer Probation at $15.36 an hour to Corrections Officer, 1 at $16.11 an hour; Julie Cohorst, Marysville, KS from Communication Officer Probation at $15.36 an hour to Communications Officer, 1 at $15.61 an hour; Corey Woodyard from Deputy Sheriff at $18.35 an hour to Deputy Sheriff at $18.60 an hour; Mike Vermetten from Deputy Sheriff at $18.35 an hour to Deputy Sheriff at $18.60 an hour; Mikah Nietfeld from Corrections Officer 1 at $16.11 an hour to Corrections Officer 2 at $16.36 an hour effective December 1, 2018. Unanimous.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board to give a monthly update of the Health Department.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Glaxo Smith Kline, Atlanta, GA

for vaccine

$5,038.60-Health fund-P.O. # 5742

Pfizer, Boston, MA

for vaccine

$7,201.92-Health fund-P.O. # 5740

Merck, Carol Stream, IL

for vaccine

$2,911.74-Health fund-P.O. # 5741

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for five minutes at 9:40 a.m. to discuss matters of attorney client privilege with County Counselor Jason Brinegar present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

Family Development Advocate for NEK-CAP Mariah Dobrovolny asking for letter of support for the NEK-CAP program in Marysville. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to sign a letter of support of NEK-CAP, Inc. Early Head Start and Head Start Program’s application to continue as the grantee for Early Head Start and Head Start in Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Marshall, Nemaha and Pottawatomie Counties. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to adjourn at 9:58 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, November 13, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.