Water Line Work To Shut Off Water For Some Marysville Residents Tuesday

By
Derek Nester
-

On Tuesday, November 6th, beginning at approximately 9:00 a.m. the Marysville Water Department will be shutting water off for a contractor to install new water line fittings and valves at N. 11th Street and North Street.

This outage will impact your service.

The affected area will be May Street from N. 11th Street to N. 16th Street, N. 11th Street from North Street to Jenkins Street.

The water will be off for several hours. Please make arrangements to save some water for drinking purposes if needed.

Those with questions or concerns can contact the City of Marysville at 785-562-5331.

Previous articleNovember Exhibition at the Art Center Focuses on Time
Derek Nester
Derek Nester
http://www.radioretroactive.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 90 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR