Election Results – All local totals received

JEWELL COUNTY RESULTS – Greene retains commission seat – Liquor by the drink passes 2-1
CITY OF GLEN ELDER SALES TAX QUESTION FAILS 110-68
State House District 107
Kansas
|85 of 85 Reporting
|Susan Concannon (GOP)
|6280
|
77%
|Bryan Bombardier (Lib)
|1914
|
23%
Governor
Kansas
|3556 of 3556 Reporting
|Laura Kelly (Dem)
|489337
|
48%
|Kris Kobach (GOP)
|443346
|
43%
|Greg Orman (Ind)
|66163
|
6%
|Jeff Caldwell (Lib)
|18898
|
2%
|Rick Kloos (Ind)
|6232
|
1%
Secretary of State
Kansas
|3556 of 3556 Reporting
|Scott Schwab (GOP)
|536472
|
53%
|Brian McClendon (Dem)
|441444
|
44%
|Rob Hodgkinson (Lib)
|35515
|
4%
Attorney General
Kansas
|3556 of 3556 Reporting
|Derek Schmidt (GOP)
|599773
|
59%
|Sarah Swain (Dem)
|410881
|
41%
Treasurer
Kansas
|3556 of 3556 Reporting
|Jake LaTurner (GOP)
|584039
|
58%
|Marci Francisco (Dem)
|421425
|
42%
Insurance Commissioner
Kansas
|3556 of 3556 Reporting
|Vicki Schmidt (GOP)
|628635
|
63%
|Nathaniel McLaughlin (Dem)
|365404
|
37%
U.S. House District 1
Kansas
|1381 of 1381 Reporting
|Roger Marshall (GOP)
|149708
|
68%
|Alan LaPolice (Dem)
|69076
|