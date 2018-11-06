Election Results – All local totals received

By
Chad Hallack
-

JEWELL COUNTY RESULTS – Greene retains commission seat – Liquor by the drink passes 2-1

CITY OF GLEN ELDER SALES TAX QUESTION FAILS 110-68

MITCHELL COUNTY RESULTS

SMITH COUNTY RESULTS

State House District 107

Kansas
85 of 85 Reporting
Susan Concannon (GOP) 6280

77%
Bryan Bombardier (Lib) 1914

23%

Governor

Kansas
3556 of 3556 Reporting
Laura Kelly (Dem) 489337

48%
Kris Kobach (GOP) 443346

43%
Greg Orman (Ind) 66163

6%
Jeff Caldwell (Lib) 18898

2%
Rick Kloos (Ind) 6232

1%

Secretary of State

Kansas
3556 of 3556 Reporting
Scott Schwab (GOP) 536472

53%
Brian McClendon (Dem) 441444

44%
Rob Hodgkinson (Lib) 35515

4%

Attorney General

Kansas
3556 of 3556 Reporting
Derek Schmidt (GOP) 599773

59%
Sarah Swain (Dem) 410881

41%

Treasurer

Kansas
3556 of 3556 Reporting
Jake LaTurner (GOP) 584039

58%
Marci Francisco (Dem) 421425

42%

Insurance Commissioner

Kansas
3556 of 3556 Reporting
Vicki Schmidt (GOP) 628635

63%
Nathaniel McLaughlin (Dem) 365404

37%

U.S. House District 1

Kansas
1381 of 1381 Reporting
Roger Marshall (GOP) 149708

68%
Alan LaPolice (Dem) 69076

 

