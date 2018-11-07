Glen Elder City Council – November 5, 2018

The Glen Elder City Council met on Monday, November 5 at the city office. The council approved payments for the month of $42,384 plus the outstanding balance to Mid Kansas Electric.

Trevor Elkins appeared before the council to inquire about a lot on the south side of the square in town. He is interested in utilizing the property for an approximate 20’X30′ building for an insurance office. Elkins currently rents space at the Guarantee Bank and Trust for his insurance business. The council asked for a timeline to be established which would be followed where as the property would revert back to the city if nothing is done with it. The council wanted to take some time to consider the possible arrangements and will revisit the issue at a future meeting.

Representatives of the Central Kansas Library System including Gail Santy, Maribeth Shafer, and Patty Collins joined the meeting to discuss the dilapidated condition of the public library. Costs to repair the structure are prohibitive as is the prospect of building a new library. The group is asking the city to serve as the non-profit establishment to run potential grant funds through as they apply for money to purchase the Hebrews building.

Following discussion, the city said they will support the group in the grant process and will continue to provide financial assistance with electrical costs as in the past with the existing library.

The council approved Ordinance 717 establishing a Renewable Parallel Generation Policy which establishes standards for renewable energy generation and usage by citizens along with city services.

Discussion on increasing utility rates was tabled until December.

City Superintendent Eldon Behymer requested and received approval to purchase a 2007, 3/4 ton pickup with utility bed in Downs for $9,750 to fill a need for the city work crews which will provide better protection for tools that are kept on city service trucks.

Behymer also discussed Street Bids. He said the onyx option is $20-25K cheaper than the traditional chip/seal option. He wanting to get approval to get the city on the list for next summer. The estimated cost is $48,000. The council approved.

A Building Permit for a concrete slab at the Senior Center was approved.

The council discussed a building permit approved for Terry Raymer in May for $62,000. It was noted that he was been approved for a tax abatement by the county for $119,515. The city will request that Raymer update the permit and submit the fees for the $119,515 total rather than the $62,000 initially reported.

Employee Christmas Bonuses were approved by the council and will be $650 for full-time employees, $300 for part-time and $75 for the treasurer. All bonuses will be paid less regular withholdings.

Members of the council and Mayor Ryan Duskie met recently with the Mitchell County Commissioners about the street situation in Glen Elder with heavy truck traffic and the wear and tear and city streets as they move in and out of town to utilize the Central Valley Ag elevator. Previously with Farmway Coop the city received a bushel share check to help offset the cost of street maintenance required with the truck traffic. No such agreement is in place with Central Valley Ag who is not expected to extend a similar offer. The commissioners were not opposed to considering a cost share based on tax revenue with the city. Details of that are to be determined at a later date.