Winter Weather Advisory Issued; Snow Expected Thursday

Snow and a rain/snow mix will overspread the area Thursday morning. The more intense part of the winter weather is expected to impact the region through the afternoon and during the evening commute. Snow accumulations would create hazardous driving conditions. Snow is forecast to continue into the evening over northeast and east central Kansas before coming to an end around midnight.

Widespread 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible on Thursday. However there remains some uncertainty in the totals. A rain/snow mix over east central Kansas could reduce snow totals, and periods of heavier snow across north central Kansas could create locally higher amounts. In any case, the snowfall is likely to create hazardous driving conditions through the day on Thursday. Be sure to prepare for winter weather if you have travel plans on Thursday.

Winter is forecast to show up tomorrow with periods of snow and rain. Look out for hazardous driving conditions on Thursday. Then some of the coldest temperatures so far are expected Friday and Saturday. Lows Saturday morning should fall into the teens! Be sure to prepare for winter weather if you have travel plans on Thursday.