Sims Fertilizer and Chemical in Osborne reports major losses due to theft (AUDIO)

By
Chad Hallack
-

During the overnight hours of October 25th Sims Fertilizer and chemical in Osborne was robbed of a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 med/dark blue. Kansas Tag 623BBW.


Sims security camera image of the stolen Dodge pickup

The perpetrators also made off with thousands of dollars worth of tools and tool boxes including multiple cordless tools and a concrete saw valued at nearly $1,000.

Katie Lix at Sims tells us more about the heist.

The total reported losses are near $40,000, according to Lix. If you have any information about this crime please call the Osborne County Sheriff’s Department at 785-346-2001.

