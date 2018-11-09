Fire Destroys Home; Claims Marysville Woman’s Life

A house fire in Marysville Thursday morning claimed the life of 74-year-old Alice Sherrill of Marysville.

Firemen were called to 406 Laramie to the home owned by Tom and Alice Sherrill, shortly after 7:30 a.m. She was the lone occupant at the time, he was gone. The house was considered a total loss.

The fire was believed to have been electrical in nature, caused by an overloaded circuit with a space heater. Firemen were on the scene through early afternoon.

Officials remind people that space heaters are a common cause of fires, either through contact with the heating elements, or through overloaded circuits.