Lincoln County Commissioners – October 29, 2018

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioner was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Monday, October 29, 2018.

Chairman Terry Finch called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. with Member Al Joe Wallace present and Vice-Chairman Alexis Pflugh was absent. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Cynthia Nelson, Sharon Dohe, Gary Swartzendruber, Greg Stephens, Randy Lohmann, Mona Gerstmann and David Gerstmann.

Al Joe Wallace moved to approve the minutes of the October 22, 2018 regular meeting as corrected, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Undersheriff Dustin Florence requested approval to hire Casey Zachgo as a full-time emergency communications officer. Al Joe Wallace moved to employ Casey Zachgo as a full-time emergency communications officer, starting salary $11.80 per hour, effective November 2, 2018, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Greg Stephens, instructor at Kansas State University Polytechnic invited the board to attend a Discussion on the Topic of Immigration that will be held at 7 pm on Tuesday, November 13 at the Vesper Community Building.

County Clerk Dawn Harlow inquired about when the board would like to have the canvass as the State law requires an advertisement be placed if it will be held on any day other than Monday, which will be an observed holiday for county employees, so the regular commission meeting would be held on Tuesday. The board related that they did not want to hold two meetings the week of November 12 so board members agreed to hold the Election Canvass on Monday, November 12 and cancel their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 13.

Clerk Harlow requested an executive session to discuss an employee concern. Al Joe Wallace moved to recess into executive session for ten minutes from 10:44 a.m. – 10:54 a.m. to discuss concerns regarding a county employee, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(1) to discuss personnel matters of nonelected personnel with County Clerk Harlow present, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Reconvening Location: commission meeting room.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 10:54 a.m. with no action taken.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare with Road and Bridge Supervisor Robert Howe, forwarded a request from APAC to stop traffic on county roads where they have crossing; noting that due to the size and weight of the equipment that APAC is causing damage to the road and potential hazards to any public that drives over the crossings, identifying potential ways to alleviate the damage. Howe related that a mower tractor had broken down.

O’Hare related that he would like the board to consider replacing the snow plow trucks with end dump gravel trucks that could be used for both gravel and pushing snow in 2019 and forgo replacing the two motor graders that are slated to be replaced. O’Hare related that the grant application for the new federal bridge program was submitted. Howe presented a utility permit agreement for the board’s approval. Al Joe Wallace moved to allow the chairman tosign the utility permit agreement with Post Rock Rural Water, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Howe related that crews are attempting to get roads mowed and graded and the bridge crew is working on a bridge near Barnard.

County Clerk Harlow presented the agreements that had been previously emailed to the board by County Attorney Jennifer O’Hare. Nursing Home committee members Steve Granzow, Kelly Larson and Harlow answered questions and requested the board enter into an agreement with attorney Charles Hay, Foulston Siefkin LLP, to assist the Board in transitioning the operations of the nursing home facility and to approve hiring Eric Otting, Wendling Noe Nelson & Johnson LLC, to conduct any financial accounting work regarding the transition.

Al Joe Wallace moved to enter into an agreement with Charles Hay, Foulston Siefkin LLP, and to allow the chairman to sign the letter of engagement, with the understanding that the firm is representing the Board and the nursing home committee, with all final decisions being made by the Board, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to employ Eric Otting, Wendling Noe Nelson & Johnson to work with the committee and Mr. Hay to view the financials of Lincoln Park Manor, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

Al Joe Wallace moved to approve October accounts payable warrants in the amount of $826,750.52, which includes the payment for two motor graders approved earlier this year, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Al Joe Wallace moved to approve October gross payroll in the amount of $191,392.40, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Clerk Harlow forwarded the following telephone messages for the board: Mike Kratky related that the Sylvan Grove Senior Center now has QuickBooks and is using it; Cynthia Nelson called and said there is a problem with the expiration date for Council on Aging Board Member Judy Ahlvers.

The chairman adjourned the meeting at 11:46 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 5, 2018.