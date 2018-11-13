Gas prices continue downward trend heading into heavy Thanksgiving week travel

Kansas tied for the fourth largest gas price decrease in the nation this week, with the average per-gallon price falling nine cents to $2.47. This is good news for motorists with the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week approaching.

After experiencing gas prices 15 to 30 percent higher than last year throughout much of 2018, pump prices are now in the single digit percentages higher than 2017. For example, a year ago, the average Kansas gas price was $2.41, just two percent less than the current price. This week in Lawrence, the price is actually two percent less than a year ago at this time.

Just in time for Thanksgiving holiday road trips, motorists have a lot to be thankful for at the fuel pumps. This trend of lower gas prices has been ongoing for a month or so, and it is very welcome to the many Kansans who will be hitting the road to visit friends and family next week. Kansas currently has the 12th cheapest gas prices in America.

State gas price averages are as much as 12-cents to a nickel cheaper a gallon on the week in more than two-thirds of the country. As demand drops and the end of refinery maintenance season wraps-up, the national gas price average is $2.70. That price is six cents less than last Monday, 21-cents less than last month and just 14-cents more than last year. In fact, the year-over-year price differential has not been this small since early January.

As of Monday, 41 percent of gas stations nationwide were selling unleaded gasoline for $2.50 per gallon or less. In comparison, the majority of gas stations were selling gas for $2.51 or more at the start of summer during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

AAA Kansas contributed to this report