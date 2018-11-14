FOLLOWING ARE MINUTES AS ORIGINALLY WRITTEN. THEY HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION.

Regular Meeting Board of Education

Unified School District #211 November 12, 2018

The regular meeting of the Board of Education, U.S.D. 211, was called to order at 7:30

p.m. by Sean Kats, President, at the Alice Tweed Center, 105 E. Waverly, Norton, Kansas. Seven members were present so a quorum was declared.

MEMBERS PRESENT: OTHERS PRESENT:

Sean Kats, President Phil Wilson – Superintendent Deena Wente, Vice-President Gina Riley – Clerk

Bill Jones Corey Roy- Principal

April Karnopp Dustin McEwen – Principal

Craig Renner Rudy Perez – Principal

Jennifer Miller Crystal Montgomery – NTA Rep

Chris Harting Kyle Wright – Maintenance Director Dan Walters – District Attorney Several patrons

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Chris Harting, to approve the consent agenda with amendments to the agenda for November 12, 2018, to move item 5-Public Comments to 5B, add item 5A- Executive Session: Attorney/Client Privilege, move item 11-Executive Session: Student Matter to 11B, add item 11A-Discussion of Random Drug Testing Policy, and remove items 7 and 10. Motion carried 7-0. Other items approved in the consent agenda were the minutes for the regular meeting on October 8, 2018, and payment of bills and payroll. Bills approved for payment total:

Call to Order Quorum

Consent Agenda PAYROLL BILLS

General Fund $ 358,584.48 $ 559.00

Construction Fund 2,360.26

CTE 7,419.26 2,413.27

Capital Outlay 6,712.66

Food Service 22,987.89 24,234.99

Title IVA 665.75

Title I 8,887.11 485.60

Special Education 12,811.81 210,644.83

Recreation Commission 2,537.09

At-Risk 57,886.50 528.26

Professional Development 374.73

Supplemental General 25,349.14 46,868.11

Title II-A 1,045.15 818.37

Gifts & Grants 567.51

$ 494,971.34 $ 299,770.43

Regular Meeting – November 12, 2018 Page 2

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Chris Harting, to go into executive session to discuss private and confidential student information concerning a possible exception relative to action affecting a student under the Student Drug Testing Policy and/or consent form of Norton Community High School and for consultation with the District’s attorney and to maintain the privilege of the attorney-client relationship and that Supt. Wilson and Attorney Dan Walters be included in the executive session, and the board will return to the open meeting at 7:45pm. Motion carried 7-0. Supt. Wilson and Dan Walters remained in the executive session.

The board returned to the open meeting at 7:45pm.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Chris Harting, to go into executive session to discuss private and confidential student information concerning a possible exception relative to action affecting a student under the Student Drug Testing Policy and/or consent form of Norton Community High School and for consultation with the District’s attorney and to maintain the privilege of the attorney-client relationship and that Supt. Wilson and Attorney Dan Walters be included in the executive session, and the board will return to the open meeting at 7:55pm. Motion carried 7-0. Supt. Wilson and Dan Walters remained in the executive session.

The board returned to the open meeting at 7:55pm.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Chris Harting, to go into executive session to discuss private and confidential student information concerning a possible exception relative to action affecting a student under the Student Drug Testing Policy and/or consent form of Norton Community High School and for consultation with the District’s attorney and to maintain the privilege of the attorney-client relationship and that Supt. Wilson and Attorney Dan Walters be included in the executive session, and the board will return to the open meeting at 8:05pm. Motion carried 7-0. Supt. Wilson and Dan Walters remained in the executive session.

The board returned to the open meeting at 8:05pm.

Several patrons made comments or asked questions regarding the USD 211 Student Drug Testing Policy implemented at the beginning of the current school year.

Some of the patrons left the meeting at 8:26pm.

Supt. Wilson informed the board that one of the route buses has had continued mechanical issues and is unable to be used at this time, and the backup bus being used has over two- hundred-thousand miles on it. Phase one of the auditorium lighting project is scheduled to begin on Nov. 13. He is using a company named Spyglass to evaluate our phone and internet usage and bills, to possibly get some savings there. He stated principals are currently conducting teacher evaluations. He indicated that the teachers’ negotiation committee are working on a salary schedule for next year’s negotiations, using other schools’ schedules as beginning examples, and has a desire to meet earlier in the year to share ideas. Mr. Wilson discussed the election results and stated that Governor-Elect Kelly has promised to support education funding, and hopes to see her follow through on that promise. Lastly, he congratulated the fall sports teams’ successes on their recently completed seasons, which included an individual state cross country champion.

Kyle Wright, Maintenance Director, presented and reviewed the bids for construction of a maintenance shed at 109 West Wilberforce. The lowest bid was a joint bid from Hawks Construction and Gosselin Construction for $29,703.

Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Chris Harting, to accept the joint bid from Hawks Construction and Gosselin Construction, for $29,703, for construction of a maintenance shed at 109 West Wilberforce. Motion carried 7-0.

Supt. Wilson reviewed the proposed USD 211 Vehicle Safety Policy. This new specific policy was recommended to be put into place by our insurance carrier, EMC. The final policy will be approved at the next regular meeting.

Patron Jamie Amlong had previously requested to be on the agenda and was allowed the opportunity to ask the board some questions regarding the USD 211 Student Drug Testing Policy.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Craig Renner, to go into executive session to discuss private and confidential student information concerning a possible exception relative to action affecting a student under the Student Drug Testing Policy and/or consent form of Norton Community High School and for consultation with the District’s attorney and to maintain the privilege of the attorney-client relationship and that Supt. Wilson, Attorney Dan Walters, and Principal Perez be included in the executive session, and the board will return to the open meeting at 9:05pm. Motion carried 7-0. Supt. Wilson, Dan Walters and Principal Perez remained in the executive session.

Kyle Wright left the meeting at 8:55pm.

The board returned to the open meeting at 9:05pm.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Craig Renner, to go into executive session to discuss private and confidential student information concerning a possible exception relative to action affecting a student under the Student Drug Testing Policy and/or consent form of Norton Community High School and for consultation with the District’s attorney and to maintain the privilege of the attorney-client relationship and that Supt. Wilson, Attorney Dan Walters, and Principal Perez be included in the executive session, and the board will return to the open meeting at 9:15pm. Motion carried 7-0. Supt. Wilson, Dan Walters and Principal Perez remained in the executive session.

The board returned to the open meeting at 9:15pm.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Craig Renner, to go into executive session to discuss private and confidential student information concerning a possible exception relative to action affecting a student under the Student Drug Testing Policy and/or consent form of Norton Community High School and for consultation with the District’s attorney and to maintain the privilege of the attorney-client relationship and that Supt. Wilson, Attorney Dan Walters, and Principal Perez be included in the executive session, and the board will return to the open meeting at 9:20pm. Motion carried 7-0. Supt. Wilson, Dan Walters and Principal Perez remained in the executive session.

The board returned to the open meeting at 9:20pm.

Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Chris Harting, to stand behind the Student Drug Testing Policy as it is written. Motion carried 5-2. April Karnopp voted no. Bill Jones abstained.

Dan Walters and the remaining patrons left the meeting at 9:25pm.

Deena Wente gave a recap of the previous month’s Curriculum Council meeting. April Karnopp gave an update from the last NCKSEC meeting. Craig Renner reported there was not a PDC meeting this past month.

Supt. Wilson handed out the superintendent evaluation forms to the members. They were instructed to complete the evaluations and return them to President Kats before the December regular board meeting.

Motion by April Karnopp, seconded by Sean Kats, to go into executive session to discuss nonelected personnel job assignments pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA and that the board return to the open meeting at 9:40pm. Motion carried 7-

0. Supt. Wilson remained in the executive session.

The board returned to the open meeting at 9:40pm.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Chris Harting, to accept the resignation for purposes of retirement of Rudy Perez as high school principal effective at the end of the current school year, with thanks for his 13 years of service to the district. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion by Jennifer Miller, seconded by Deena Wente, to approve the hiring of Lucas Melvin as EES boys basketball coach. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion by Jennifer Miller, seconded by Chris Harting, to approve the termination of Jessica Stone as custodian. Motion carried 7-0.

President Kats adjourned the meeting at 9:43pm.

Gina Riley

Clerk of the Board