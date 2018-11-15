KBCA Preseason Basketball Rankings Released – 11/15/18

The high school basketball season is right around the corner, and today the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their preseason basketball rankings.
GIRLS CLASS 6A
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Blue Valley North
4. SM Northwest
5. Olathe East
6. Liberal
7. Manhattan
8. Olathe South
9. Lawrence
10.Wichita South
GIRLS CLASS 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Bishop Carroll
3. McPherson
4. Maize
5. Salina Central
6. Wichita Heights
7. KC Schlagle
8. Goddard
9. Newton
10. Andover
GIRLS CLASS 4A
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Towanda-Circle
4. Labette County
5. Augusta
6. Baldwin
7. Andale
8. Topeka – Hayden
9. Ulysses
10. Nickerson
GIRLS CLASS 3A
1. Royal Valley
2. Nemaha Central
3. Burlington
4. Haven
5. Clay Center
6. Wellsville
7. Hugoton
8. Riley County
9. Marysville
10. Halstead
GIRLS CLASS 2A
1. Garden Plain
2. St. Mary’s Colgan
3. Valley Heights
4. Jefferson County North
5. Sterling
6. Hoxie
7. Inman
8. Meade
9. Smith Center
10. West Elk
GIRLS CLASS 1A
1. Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Olpe
4. South Central
5. Frankfort
6. Centralia
7. Thunder Ridge
8. Spearville
9. Axtell
10. Rural Vista
BOYS CLASS 6A
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Lawrence
3. Lawrence – Free State
4. Derby
5. Topeka High
6. Olathe North
7. Blue Valley North
8. Wichita Southeast
9. Wichita East
10. Blue Valley
BOYS CLASS 5A
1. Bishop Carroll
2. Wichita Heights
3. Salina Central
4. Andover Central
5. Maize
6. McPherson
7. St. Thomas Aquinas
8. Maize South
9. Basehor-Linwood
10. Goddard Eisenhower
BOYS CLASS 4A
1. Bishop Miege
2. Parsons
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Ottawa
5. Topeka – Hayden
6. Anderson County
7. Paola
8. KC Piper
9. Louisburg
10. Andale
BOYS CLASS 3A
1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Halstead
3. Sabetha
4. Cheney
5. Holcomb
6. Silver Lake
7. Marysville
8. Rock Creek
9. Phillipsburg
10. Maur Hill
BOYS CLASS 2A
1. St. Mary’s Colgan
2. Inman
3. Maranatha Academy
4. Bishop – Seabury
5. Ness City
6. Hutch – Trinity Catholic
7. Hoxie
8. Salina – Sacred Heart
9. Hillsboro
10. Sedgwick
BOYS CLASS 1A
1. Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. St. John – Hudson
4. Montezuma – South Gray
5. Almena – Northern Valley
6. Centralia
7. Atwood – Rawlins County
8. Little River
9. Olpe
10. Madison/Hamilton